Ram Mandir Trust Revamps Leadership Amid Donation Row

The Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust announced leadership changes amid an ongoing probe into the Ram Mandir donation controversy. Treasurers Champat Rai and Anil Mishra have resigned due to alleged negligence. The Trust vowed transparency and reiterated faith in the judicial system to ensure justice and maintain unity among devotees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2026 22:20 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 22:20 IST
Ram Mandir Trust Revamps Leadership Amid Donation Row
Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Treasurer, Swami Govind Dev Giri Ji Maharaj (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In a significant development, the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has announced the resignation of key treasurers Champat Rai and Anil Mishra amid a probe into the misappropriation of Ram Mandir donations. Trust Treasurer Swami Govind Dev Giri Ji Maharaj highlighted the gravity of the situation, attributing their departure to negligence and oversight.

Swami Govind Dev Giri assured that those found guilty of fund embezzlement will face appropriate consequences. He confirmed that the Trust's interim general secretary, Krishna Mohan, will uphold transparency and integrity, as the SIT's investigation continues. The Trust emphasizes that any offenses will be thoroughly investigated and addressed.

Swami Govind Dev Giri firmly dismissed allegations of missing high-quality donations. He urged devotees to ignore baseless political rhetoric aimed at polarizing society, reaffirming the Trust's commitment to transparency and unity. As accusations from opposition parties surface, the Trust remains resolute in its dedication to justice and safeguarding Hindu devotion.

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