Russias Defence Ministry Said On Monday That Its Forces Downed Ukrainian Drones Over Russian Regions Overnight

The escalating conflict between Russia and Ukraine took a dramatic turn as Russia's Defense Ministry declared that its forces successfully downed 613 Ukrainian drones overnight.

This substantial wave of attacks specifically targeted vital port and oil infrastructure in Russian regions, according to the ministry's statement on Monday.

In total, Ukraine deployed 625 drones in this strategic offensive, underscoring the increasing reliance on technology and unmanned aerial vehicles in modern warfare between these neighboring countries.