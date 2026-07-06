Drone Warfare: High-Tech Skies, Strategic Strikes

Russia's Defense Ministry reported that its forces intercepted 613 Ukrainian drones overnight in a concentrated assault targeting port and oil infrastructure, highlighting the ongoing technological battle between the neighboring nations. Ukraine deployed 625 drones in total, marking a significant tactic in its military approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Russias Defence Ministry Said On Monday That Its Forces Downed Ukrainian Drones Over Russian Regions Overnight | Updated: 06-07-2026 16:32 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 16:32 IST
Drone Warfare: High-Tech Skies, Strategic Strikes
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The escalating conflict between Russia and Ukraine took a dramatic turn as Russia's Defense Ministry declared that its forces successfully downed 613 Ukrainian drones overnight.

This substantial wave of attacks specifically targeted vital port and oil infrastructure in Russian regions, according to the ministry's statement on Monday.

In total, Ukraine deployed 625 drones in this strategic offensive, underscoring the increasing reliance on technology and unmanned aerial vehicles in modern warfare between these neighboring countries.

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