Azerbaijans Foreign Ministry Said On Monday It Had Summoned Russias Ambassador To Protest Against What It Said Was A Russian Drone Strike On A Fuel Station Belonging To State Oil And Gas Company Socar In Ukraines Mykolaiv Region On Sunday Russia Has Been Targeting Filling Stations In Ukraine In Retaliation For Kyivs Escalating Campaign Against Russias Own Energy Infrastructure

Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry has lodged a protest with Russia's ambassador, claiming a Russian drone struck a SOCAR fuel station in Ukraine's Mykolaiv region. This incident escalates a series of attacks on Ukraine's energy facilities by Russia.

In response to Kyiv's aggressive moves against Russian infrastructure, Moscow has targeted service stations in Ukraine, causing widespread fuel shortages in Russia. Azerbaijan's authorities noted previous strikes on other SOCAR properties in Ukraine, such as an oil depot in Odesa.

The Foreign Ministry emphasized the premeditated nature of these strikes, despite multiple warnings. While awaiting Russia's response, Azerbaijan continues to balance its relations with both Moscow and Kyiv, offering humanitarian aid to Ukraine while steering clear of Western sanctions on Russia.