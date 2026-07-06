Azerbaijan Condemns Alleged Russian Drone Strike on SOCAR Fuel Station in Ukraine
Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry summoned Russia's ambassador over a drone strike on SOCAR's fuel station in Ukraine. The attack, part of Russia's retaliation against energy infrastructure, highlights ongoing tensions. Azerbaijan maintains ties with Moscow and Kyiv, providing aid to Ukraine but not supporting Western sanctions against Russia.
Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry has lodged a protest with Russia's ambassador, claiming a Russian drone struck a SOCAR fuel station in Ukraine's Mykolaiv region. This incident escalates a series of attacks on Ukraine's energy facilities by Russia.
In response to Kyiv's aggressive moves against Russian infrastructure, Moscow has targeted service stations in Ukraine, causing widespread fuel shortages in Russia. Azerbaijan's authorities noted previous strikes on other SOCAR properties in Ukraine, such as an oil depot in Odesa.
The Foreign Ministry emphasized the premeditated nature of these strikes, despite multiple warnings. While awaiting Russia's response, Azerbaijan continues to balance its relations with both Moscow and Kyiv, offering humanitarian aid to Ukraine while steering clear of Western sanctions on Russia.
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