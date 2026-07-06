Ukrainian Drones Target Russian Shadow Fleet in Sea of Azov

Ukrainian forces have targeted two Russian vessels part of the 'shadow fleet' in the Sea of Azov. The attack, announced by top drone commander Robert Brovdi, claims the ships were transporting approximately 7,000 tonnes of fuel from Russia's Taganrog port to occupied Crimea.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ukrainian Forces Struck Two Vessels Belonging To Russias Socalled Shadow Fleet In The Sea Of Azov | Updated: 06-07-2026 16:34 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 16:34 IST
Ukrainian Drones Target Russian Shadow Fleet in Sea of Azov
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Ukrainian forces launched a significant strike against two Russian vessels in the Sea of Azov, disrupting what is described as Russia's 'shadow fleet.' According to a statement on Telegram by Kyiv's top drone commander, Robert Brovdi, the attack reflects ongoing tensions in the region.

The targeted vessels were reportedly part of a clandestine operation to transport fuel, each carrying about 7,000 tonnes from Russia's western port of Taganrog to Crimea, which remains under Russian occupation.

This military maneuver highlights the strategic engagement in the region as Ukraine challenges Russia's maritime activities, drawing international attention to the persistent conflict and its implications for global energy supplies.

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