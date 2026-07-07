Alex de Minaur: The Grand Slam Quest That Tests the Mind
Alex de Minaur discusses the mental challenges of his ongoing struggle to secure a Grand Slam title after losing in the fourth round at Wimbledon to Flavio Cobolli. Despite achieving a career-high rank of sixth and winning 11 ATP titles, his Grand Slam dream remains unfulfilled.
This week, Australian tennis player Alex de Minaur opened up about the mental challenges he faces in his unrelenting pursuit of a Grand Slam title. The 27-year-old, who is ranked a career-high sixth in the world, suffered a fourth-round exit at Wimbledon to Flavio Cobolli.
Despite De Minaur's impressive achievement of 11 ATP titles, a Grand Slam win continues to elude him. Having reached the last eight in 36 major appearances, his dreams still seem distant yet hard-earned. "It's truly gut-wrenching,” De Minaur expressed after his unexpected Wimbledon loss.
Feeling despondent, De Minaur plans to take a short break from tournaments to heal and reset. The athlete remains hopeful, saying, "I'll get back up, and I'll give myself another chance," determined to preserve his belief and dreams in one of the world's most demanding sports.