The Perils Of Zigzagging Across The World For Almost A Decade Without A Grand Slam Title To Show For His Sweatsoaked Efforts Caught Up With Tortured Soul Alex De Minaur On Monday After His Latest Attempt To Win One Of The Four Majors Ended With A Demoralising Fourthround Defeat To Italian Flavio Cobolli At Wimbledon

This week, Australian tennis player Alex de Minaur opened up about the mental challenges he faces in his unrelenting pursuit of a Grand Slam title. The 27-year-old, who is ranked a career-high sixth in the world, suffered a fourth-round exit at Wimbledon to Flavio Cobolli.

Despite De Minaur's impressive achievement of 11 ATP titles, a Grand Slam win continues to elude him. Having reached the last eight in 36 major appearances, his dreams still seem distant yet hard-earned. "It's truly gut-wrenching,” De Minaur expressed after his unexpected Wimbledon loss.

Feeling despondent, De Minaur plans to take a short break from tournaments to heal and reset. The athlete remains hopeful, saying, "I'll get back up, and I'll give myself another chance," determined to preserve his belief and dreams in one of the world's most demanding sports.