Nordic Combined Out of 2030 Winter Games: A Farewell to Tradition

The International Olympic Committee announced on Tuesday that Nordic combined will no longer be part of the 2030 French Alps Winter Games. This historic decision marks the end of the discipline's continuous participation in the Winter Olympics since 1924, as part of efforts to modernize the Games and appeal to younger generations.

Nordic combined, a sport blending ski jumping and cross-country skiing, has been struggling for survival in recent years. Rejected for a women's event in the 2026 Games due to its limited global reach, it also ranked lowest in popularity indicators across the last several Winter Olympics, as per IOC assessments.

Meanwhile, the IOC has decided to retain snowboard's parallel giant slalom and included new events like freeride skiing, freeride snowboarding, and synchro9 in the 2030 Winter Games. These changes aim to broaden appeal and increase participation among the younger audience for future Olympic events.