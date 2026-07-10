BCCI to Conduct Post-Series Review After India's White-Ball Woes in England

Following a disappointing 3-0 T20I series loss to England, the BCCI is set to hold a review meeting with key team members to analyze and rectify recent performance issues. Despite the setback, focus remains on regaining form ahead of the concluding ODI series.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2026 19:40 IST | Created: 10-07-2026 19:40 IST
BCCI to Conduct Post-Series Review After India's White-Ball Woes in England
BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

After a dismal 3-0 defeat in the T20I series against England, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a review meeting involving core team members to evaluate the recent failures. This decision comes in the wake of a nine-wicket loss in Bristol.

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia stated that the discussion will center exclusively on the team's on-field performances and identifying corrective measures following the underwhelming white-ball tours of England and Ireland. He described the setback as a 'purely bad phase' and expressed optimism for a return to 'good form'.

The meeting is scheduled after the ODI series concludes on July 19, with an agenda focused strictly on performance review and potential remedies for identified shortfalls. This phase marks India's second consecutive T20I series loss, following their earlier 2-0 defeat to Ireland under newly appointed captain Shreyas Iyer.

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