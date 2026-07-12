India-Canada CEPA Talks: Paving the Way for Economic Synergy

India and Canada have completed the third round of CEPA negotiations in Ottawa, showing significant progress. Both nations are committed to finalizing the agreement by 2026, aiming to enhance trade relations across various sectors, including critical minerals, technology, and pharmaceuticals, amid shifting global supply chains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-07-2026 09:44 IST | Created: 12-07-2026 09:44 IST
India-Canada CEPA Talks: Paving the Way for Economic Synergy
Indian and Canadian delegation (Photo/@Dept of Commerce). Image Credit: ANI

The latest round of negotiations for the India-Canada Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) concluded in Ottawa, highlighting promising advancements. Officials from both nations convened from July 6-10, 2026, demonstrating a shared determination to finalize the accord within the year.

According to India's Department of Commerce, discussions progressed positively across multiple negotiating tracks. This milestone underscores the commitment of India and Canada to conclude the talks in 2026, as envisioned by their leaders. The forthcoming CEPA promises to encompass a broad spectrum of trade issues, exceeding traditional goods-focused FTAs to include services, investments, and sustainable development initiatives.

Trade representatives deliberated market access for goods, rules of origin, and other vital sectors including critical minerals, clean technology, and pharmaceuticals. With Canada being a significant supplier of potash, pulses, and energy to India, and India exporting pharmaceuticals and IT services, the agreement is poised to elevate the bilateral trade framework amid a reshaping global supply landscape.

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