Argentina Triumphs in Extra-Time Thriller to Secure Semi-Finals Spot
Defending champions Argentina triumphed over Switzerland 3-1 in extra time to advance to the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-finals. A spirited display, capped by goals from Mac Allister, Alvarez, and Martinez, ensured a breathtaking encounter with England awaits as they aim to retain their World Cup crown.
Argentina, the defending champions, have secured their place in the semi-finals of the FIFA World Cup 2026 with a thrilling 3-1 extra-time victory against Switzerland. The win sets up a highly anticipated semi-final clash against England as Lionel Scaloni's team aims to retain their World Cup title.
The game began with Argentina taking control early, with Alexis Mac Allister scoring in the 10th minute from a Lionel Messi corner. Despite dominating much of the first half, Argentina was challenged as Switzerland began to press more after the break. Aided by Emiliano Martinez's series of crucial saves, Argentina held their ground.
Switzerland leveled the score in the 67th minute through Dan Ndoye, but their hopes were dashed when Breel Embolo was sent off for simulation. In extra time, Julian Alvarez scored a stunning goal to restore Argentina's lead, and Lautaro Martinez sealed the victory with a late goal. Argentina now faces England as they continue their quest for World Cup glory.
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