Bellingham's Brilliance Propels England to World Cup Semifinals

Jude Bellingham's standout performance led England to a thrilling 2-1 victory over Norway in extra time, securing a World Cup semifinal berth. Bellingham scored both goals, earning the Player of the Match award. England's coach, Thomas Tuchel, praised his world-class display but emphasized the need for improvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-07-2026 08:47 IST | Created: 12-07-2026 08:47 IST
Bellingham's Brilliance Propels England to World Cup Semifinals
Jude Bellingham in action (Photo: X/@England). Image Credit: ANI

In a match that had fans on the edge of their seats, Jude Bellingham's stellar performance guided England to a 2-1 victory over Norway, securing their place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinals. Bellingham, who was named Player of the Match, netted both goals, including a crucial equalizer in first-half stoppage time and the winning strike in extra time.

England's head coach, Thomas Tuchel, lauded Bellingham as a 'world-class' player and highlighted his consistent ability to deliver in critical moments. Despite the victory and semifinal qualification, Tuchel emphasized the need for his team to elevate their performance further as they prepare to face either Argentina or Switzerland on July 15 at Atlanta Stadium.

The match began with Norway taking the lead, thanks to Andreas Schjelderup's clinical finish. However, England responded swiftly, with Bellingham leveling the score. Controversy ensued when Norwegian and English goals were disallowed after VAR reviews. In extra time, Bellingham capitalized on a goalkeeper's error to secure England's win, capping off Norway's historic World Cup run.

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