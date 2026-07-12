Farewell to a Legend: Remembering Antonio Rattin

Antonio Rattin, revered as one of Argentina's finest midfielders and a venerated figure at Boca Juniors, has died at the age of 89, as announced by the Argentine club on Saturday. Rattin's exemplary career saw him representing Argentina in the 1962 and 1966 FIFA World Cups, during one of the most competitive periods in the nation's football history.

Boca Juniors expressed their condolences with the statement, "With great sorrow, we mourn the passing of Antonio Ubaldo Rattin, an idol and symbol of our institution. We stand with his family and loved ones at this difficult time. Farewell, Rata." Between 1956 and 1970, Rattin played 382 matches for Boca, scoring 28 goals and contributing to four Argentine league titles. He was pivotal in leading the team to the 1963 Copa Libertadores final.

On the international stage, Rattin's tenure spanned a decade from 1959 to 1969. He is particularly remembered for a controversial incident during the 1966 World Cup, which saw him refuse to immediately exit the pitch after a red card, highlighting communication barriers due to language differences. Following his playing career, Rattin had a stint as Boca's coach and later served in Argentina's lower house of Congress for a centre-right political party.