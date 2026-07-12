Jude Bellingham Drives England to Semifinals in Thrilling Comeback

Jude Bellingham's spectacular performance propelled England to the World Cup semifinals with a 2-1 extra-time victory over Norway. The midfielder, named Player of the Match, attributed the triumph to the unwavering determination and teamwork displayed by the Three Lions throughout the grueling encounter.

In a post-match interview with ITV, Bellingham acknowledged the collective effort, stating, "All the players have put in a very tough shift." He further emphasized the importance of resilience, as the team managed to secure victory even in challenging situations. Bellingham also hailed the substitutes whose contributions were pivotal to the win.

The match saw Norway initially take the lead through Andreas Schjelderup in the 36th minute. However, England equalized just before halftime through Bellingham, who later scored the winning goal in extra time. Despite Norway's persistent threats, including a disallowed goal due to a VAR review, England's defense held firm.