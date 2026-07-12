Jude Bellingham Defends Team Despite Tuchel's Criticism After Thrilling Win
England midfielder Jude Bellingham defended his teammates following criticism from coach Thomas Tuchel after a 2-1 extra-time win against Norway in the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinals. Bellingham's brace secured the victory, setting up a semifinal clash against either Argentina or Switzerland.
In a sensational World Cup quarterfinal match, England's Jude Bellingham sprang to the defense of his teammates after head coach Thomas Tuchel criticized their performance despite securing a 2-1 victory over Norway. Bellingham, who scored both goals in the match, highlighted the team's hard work and determination on the field.
Tuchel, while acknowledging the win, stressed that the Three Lions were lucky to progress and called for improvement ahead of the semifinals. Bellingham, however, emphasized the challenging nature of the game and praised the squad's efforts under intense pressure.
The thrilling encounter saw Norway take an initial lead through Andreas Schjelderup. However, Bellingham's equalizer before half-time and decisive goal in extra time ensured England's progression. With a semifinal clash awaiting against either Argentina or Switzerland, Bellingham's performance and leadership were pivotal, earning him the Player of the Match accolade.
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