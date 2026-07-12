Norway Bows Out of World Cup with Pride After Historic Quarter-Final Run

Norway's national football team ended their memorable World Cup 2026 journey in the quarter-finals against England. Despite a 2-1 defeat, the team exceeded expectations by making their first World Cup appearance in decades and eliminating Brazil in the Round of 16. Coach Solbakken praised their performance, reflecting on the journey with emotion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-07-2026 08:49 IST | Created: 12-07-2026 08:49 IST
Norway Bows Out of World Cup with Pride After Historic Quarter-Final Run
Norway coach Stale Solbakken during the press conference. (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

Norway's World Cup 2026 campaign, their first since 1998, concluded after a hard-fought 2-1 extra-time defeat to England in the quarter-finals. The memorable run saw them top their group and eliminate Brazil in the Round of 16, marking their best performance in nearly 30 years.

In a tense match, Norway took the lead when Andreas Schjelderup's cross-looped into the net. England equalized before half-time with Jude Bellingham scoring off an Anthony Gordon assist. The game saw intense play, with Norway's attempts thwarted by England's goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, and a VAR intervention disallowed a Norwegian goal.

England clinched victory in extra time as Bellingham capitalized on a spill from Orjan Nyland, securing his second goal. Despite Norway's late efforts, England advanced to the semi-finals. Post-match, Coach Solbakken praised his players and expressed pride in their achievements, thanking fans for their unwavering support.

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