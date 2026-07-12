Norway Bows Out of World Cup with Pride After Historic Quarter-Final Run

Norway's World Cup 2026 campaign, their first since 1998, concluded after a hard-fought 2-1 extra-time defeat to England in the quarter-finals. The memorable run saw them top their group and eliminate Brazil in the Round of 16, marking their best performance in nearly 30 years.

In a tense match, Norway took the lead when Andreas Schjelderup's cross-looped into the net. England equalized before half-time with Jude Bellingham scoring off an Anthony Gordon assist. The game saw intense play, with Norway's attempts thwarted by England's goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, and a VAR intervention disallowed a Norwegian goal.

England clinched victory in extra time as Bellingham capitalized on a spill from Orjan Nyland, securing his second goal. Despite Norway's late efforts, England advanced to the semi-finals. Post-match, Coach Solbakken praised his players and expressed pride in their achievements, thanking fans for their unwavering support.