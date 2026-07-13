FIFA World Cup 2026: Record $871 Million Prize Pool Boosts Global Football

In an unprecedented move, FIFA has set a record-breaking prize pool of $871 million for the 2026 World Cup, marking a 65% increase from the Qatar 2022 tournament. This financial boost aligns with the inclusion of 16 new teams, 40 additional matches, and soaring commercial revenue that underscores the global football phenomenon.

According to FIFA's recently unveiled financial distribution framework, a significant portion of the prize pool, $655 million, is performance-based, reflecting a 49% rise compared to Qatar 2022. Every team, regardless of their match results, is ensured a financial base of $12.5 million, a blend of a $10 million qualification fee and $2.5 million for preparations.

The tournament, hosting 48 teams across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, will see teams' rewards scaling with their progress. Prizes start at $9 million for team eliminations at the group stage and can soar to $50 million for the champions, potentially offering over $63.5 million to the winners, thus setting a new benchmark in team sports history.