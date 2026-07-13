India Shines at Asian U-19 & U-23 Boxing Championships with Record Finalists

India secures a notable presence in the Asian U-19 & U-23 Boxing Championships as eight boxers reach the finals. The women's U-23 category sees significant success with five finalists. Overall, India claims seven bronze medals, demonstrating prowess and depth in both categories in Jakarta.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 17:16 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 17:16 IST
India Shines at Asian U-19 & U-23 Boxing Championships with Record Finalists
Priyanka (U-23) celebrates her semi-final win with coaches at Asian U-19 & U-23 Boxing C'ship 2026 (Photo/Asian Boxing). Image Credit: ANI

India has made an impressive statement at the Asian U-19 & U-23 Boxing Championships in Jakarta, with eight athletes advancing to the finals. The competition, showcasing the continent's brightest boxing talents, has seen dominating performances from the Indian contingent across both men's and women's categories.

In the women's U-23 division, five Indian boxers have punched their way into the finals. Nisha (54kg), Nikita Chand (60kg), Kajal (65kg), Muskan (75kg), and Priyanka (+80kg) all clinched victories with commanding results over their opponents from Korea, Japan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Kazakhstan respectively, showcasing the formidable strength of Indian women in the ring.

The men's U-23 category also highlighted India's boxing capabilities, with three boxers securing final spots. Vishvanath Suresh (50kg), Ganga (55kg), and Vanshaj (65kg) delivered solid victories against international opponents, bolstering India's standing at the event. In addition to their finalists, Indian fighters secured seven bronze medals across the categories, underscoring the nation's depth in talent at the continental stage.

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