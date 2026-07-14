Breaking Away: The Rise of Baptiste Veistroffer, The Wild Boar of Fouesnant

Baptiste Veistroffer, a French cyclist on his debut Tour de France, captivates fans with his adventurous spirit and long-distance breakaways. While not winning stages, his determination and fan interactions earn him popularity and the combativity award. Known as 'The Wild Boar of Fouesnant,' he embodies the spirit of resilience and exploration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 19:46 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 19:46 IST
Breaking Away: The Rise of Baptiste Veistroffer, The Wild Boar of Fouesnant
  • Country:
  • France

On the first rest day of Tour de France, French cyclist Baptiste Veistroffer, ranked 149th in general classification, spent his time engaging with fans in Aurillac. Despite being over two hours behind leader Tadej Pogacar, Veistroffer's bold long-distance breakaways have won him the combativity award for the first week.

Veistroffer, a novice on the Tour, has become a crowd favorite without donning any leader jerseys or finishing higher than 81st in any stage. His riding style, characterized by adventurous breakaways, has seen him cover 2,253 kilometers, outpacing his professional peers by at least 500 km. His solo runs have kept audiences enthralled, earning him respect and admiration.

Nicknamed 'Le Sanglier de Fouesnant,' Veistroffer cherishes the mental and physical challenges of the Tour. Known for his love of adventure, he has plans for bikepacking trips to Vietnam and Laos, adding to his credentials as both a team player and lone adventurer. Despite his burgeoning reputation, he remains humble, acknowledging the difficulty of achieving victories in such a prestigious race.

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