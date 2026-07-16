Battle at Birkdale: Golf's Top Stars Shine on Scorched Course

Dan Brown and Im Sung-jae share the lead at the British Open, with future rounds promising intense competition. Scottie Scheffler aims to defend his title, while local hero Tommy Fleetwood fights for his first major win. The sun-baked Royal Birkdale provides a unique challenge for golfers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 21:32 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 21:32 IST
Battle at Birkdale: Golf's Top Stars Shine on Scorched Course
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  • United Kingdom

England's Dan Brown and South Korea's Im Sung-jae surged to the top on the opening day of the British Open, each carding an impressive four-under 66 at Royal Birkdale. Their exploits lead them to share the early limelight, as reigning champion Scottie Scheffler remains comfortably in the hunt.

Scheffler, eager to secure a consecutive title, showcased a strong start with four birdies in six holes, closing his day at two-under. Meanwhile, fellow contender Bryson DeChambeau trails slightly, ending with a respectable three-under 67.

The home crowd rallies behind local favorite Tommy Fleetwood, progressing with a one-under 69. High temperatures have transformed Birkdale's typically verdant landscape into a dry, challenging course, matching the fierce competition underway.

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