Battle at Birkdale: Golf's Top Stars Shine on Scorched Course

England's Dan Brown and South Korea's Im Sung-jae surged to the top on the opening day of the British Open, each carding an impressive four-under 66 at Royal Birkdale. Their exploits lead them to share the early limelight, as reigning champion Scottie Scheffler remains comfortably in the hunt.

Scheffler, eager to secure a consecutive title, showcased a strong start with four birdies in six holes, closing his day at two-under. Meanwhile, fellow contender Bryson DeChambeau trails slightly, ending with a respectable three-under 67.

The home crowd rallies behind local favorite Tommy Fleetwood, progressing with a one-under 69. High temperatures have transformed Birkdale's typically verdant landscape into a dry, challenging course, matching the fierce competition underway.