Saudi Arabia's ROSHN Seeks Investors for Aramco Stadium Ahead of 2034 FIFA World Cup

Saudi Arabia's ROSHN Group is seeking investors for its Aramco Stadium, a venue for the 2034 FIFA World Cup, to support the kingdom's economic transformation. The state-backed developer plans to free up capital by adopting a lease and leaseback transaction model, similar to Aramco's previous pipeline deals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 21:39 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 21:39 IST
Saudi Arabia's ROSHN Seeks Investors for Aramco Stadium Ahead of 2034 FIFA World Cup
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  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

In a strategic move, Saudi Arabia's ROSHN Group is on the lookout for investors for its Aramco Stadium, a key venue for the upcoming 2034 FIFA World Cup. Sources indicate that the state-backed developer aims to free up crucial capital to advance projects aligned with the kingdom's economic transformation strategy.

As the Saudi government works to address a growing budget deficit, public entities have been increasingly seeking external capital to finance projects in logistics, tourism, and sports. ROSHN, supported by the $1.2 trillion sovereign wealth fund PIF, has engaged JPMorgan to oversee the equity fundraising, highlighting a commitment to reducing dependency on oil and gas revenue.

The proposed transaction for the Aramco Stadium is expected to mirror the lease and leaseback structure previously employed by Aramco for its pipeline assets, attracting major investors. This model allows ROSHN to retain capital for other developments while providing investors a steady income stream through lease payments.

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