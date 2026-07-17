PM Modi Unveils Major Infrastructure Boost with Expressway, Hydrogen Train, and National Projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to unveil a series of pivotal infrastructure projects on Friday, highlighting the nation’s commitment to enhancing connectivity and sustainable development. The inauguration of the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway marks a significant milestone, reducing travel time from Delhi to Katra to approximately six hours and from Delhi to Amritsar to four hours.

Developed at a cost of around ₹9,680 crore, the expressway’s Packages 1 to 5 will be dedicated to the nation in Jind, Haryana, during the Prime Minister’s visit. Additionally, the launch of India's first hydrogen-powered train between Jind and Sonipat underscores India’s stride towards green transportation.

Beyond transportation, Modi will lay foundation stones for multiple national highway projects and dedicate substantial development initiatives across Haryana and Punjab, aimed at stimulating economic growth. The projects extend to healthcare and education, with significant investments in facilities in Bhiwani, Narnaul, and Chandigarh. Overall, these projects represent a transformative leap in India’s infrastructure landscape.