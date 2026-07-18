As the FIFA World Cup 2026 final approaches, European Union Commissioner for Youth, Culture, and Sport, Glenn Micallef, has firmly backed Spain to clinch the title against defending champions Argentina. Micallef, in an interview with Euronews, emphasized Spain's formidable run throughout the tournament, having initially faced skepticism about their title prospects.

Micallef's faith in the Spanish squad remained unshaken despite a challenging start, marked by a draw against Cape Verde. Reflecting on past triumphs, he likened their current performance to their 2010 victory, highlighting their resilience. Spain has since demonstrated exceptional strength, securing their spot in the final after a decisive 2-0 win over France.

While Micallef rooted for England's campaign, his admiration for Spain's strategy and execution remains evident. He acknowledged the global appeal of football, praising its unifying nature amid international challenges. With teams from Africa and South America also making significant strides, Micallef lauded the global football landscape but affirmed Europe's preeminence in setting the benchmark.