Josh Kerr's Historic Mile Record: Project 222 Achieved

In a stunning display of athletic prowess, Josh Kerr set a new world mile record at the London Stadium on Saturday, marking the fulfillment of his ambitious initiative, Project 222.

Kerr, a 28-year-old Briton, clocked a remarkable time of three minutes 42.66 seconds at the London Diamond League meeting, to the rapturous applause of a full stadium of 60,000 spectators.

This record-breaking performance shattered Hicham El Guerrouj's 27-year-old mark by 0.47 seconds, and etched Kerr's name as the sixth British athlete to hold the coveted mile record.