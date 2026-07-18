Josh Kerr's Historic Mile Record: Project 222 Achieved

Josh Kerr broke the 27-year-old world mile record at the London Stadium, achieving Project 222. Supported by a 60,000-strong crowd at the London Diamond League, Kerr completed the mile in 3 minutes 42.66 seconds, beating the previous record by 0.47 seconds and becoming the sixth Briton to hold this title.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2026 21:37 IST | Created: 18-07-2026 21:37 IST
Josh Kerr's Historic Mile Record: Project 222 Achieved
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a stunning display of athletic prowess, Josh Kerr set a new world mile record at the London Stadium on Saturday, marking the fulfillment of his ambitious initiative, Project 222.

Kerr, a 28-year-old Briton, clocked a remarkable time of three minutes 42.66 seconds at the London Diamond League meeting, to the rapturous applause of a full stadium of 60,000 spectators.

This record-breaking performance shattered Hicham El Guerrouj's 27-year-old mark by 0.47 seconds, and etched Kerr's name as the sixth British athlete to hold the coveted mile record.

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