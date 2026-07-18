Josh Kerr's Spectacular Mile World Record at London Diamond League
Josh Kerr broke the 27-year-old world mile record at the London Stadium during the Diamond League meeting, running a time of 3:42.66. This achievement marked the realization of his 'Project 222.' Other notable performances included Keely Hodgkinson’s win in the 800m and Cierra Jackson’s Diamond League record in discus.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Josh Kerr put on a dazzling performance at the London Stadium on Saturday, breaking the world mile record held for 27 years by clocking 3:42.66. Encouraged by a vibrant 60,000-strong crowd, Kerr's achievement was part of his 'Project 222,' aimed at shattering barriers in his athletic career.
The atmosphere saw a series of remarkable performances beyond Kerr's feat. Britain's Keely Hodgkinson raced to victory in the women’s 800m, while America’s Brandon Miller astonished competitors with his personal best in the men’s 800m. Additionally, the women’s discus saw a surprise when Cierra Jackson set a new Diamond League record.
Challenges were not absent, as Armand Duplantis withdrew due to injury during the men’s pole vault event. The meet also highlighted rising talents, with Nigerian Kanyinsola Ajayi equaling his national 100m record and Nicola Olyslagers setting a world-leading high jump mark for 2023.