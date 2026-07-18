Kimi Antonelli Takes Pole at Belgian Grand Prix
Kimi Antonelli secured pole position for Mercedes in the Belgian Grand Prix, with Red Bull's Max Verstappen alongside. McLaren's Lando Norris received a 10-place grid penalty, moving Mercedes' George Russell to the second row alongside Ferrari's Charles Leclerc. This marks Antonelli's sixth pole in ten rounds.
- Country:
- Belgium
Kimi Antonelli, the Formula One prodigy from Italy, has clinched the pole position at the Belgian Grand Prix for Mercedes. Red Bull's Max Verstappen will join Antonelli at the front row, setting the stage for an exhilarating race.
McLaren's Lando Norris initially secured the third-fastest time, but a 10-place grid penalty moved him down the order. This shift allows Mercedes' George Russell to advance to the second row, where he will be alongside Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.
Antonelli's performance marks his sixth pole in ten rounds, highlighting Mercedes' dominance in this season's qualifying rounds as they continue to lead the pack.
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