Josh Kerr Sets New World Mile Record Amidst Stellar Performances at London Diamond League

Josh Kerr broke the world mile record, achieving his 'Project 222' goal at the London Diamond League meeting. Accompanied by a roaring crowd, Kerr finished with a time of 3:42.68. The event also saw impressive performances across various categories, including a surprise win for Brandon Miller in the men's 800m and a record-breaking throw by Cierra Jackson in women's discus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2026 21:03 IST | Created: 18-07-2026 21:03 IST
Josh Kerr Sets New World Mile Record Amidst Stellar Performances at London Diamond League
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Josh Kerr rewrote the history books by breaking the 27-year-old world mile record at the London Stadium, realizing his 'Project 222' ambitions. The 28-year-old Brit expertly shaved almost three seconds off his personal best, clocking 3:42.68 and surpassing Hicham El Guerrouj's 1999 record by 0.45 seconds.

Roared on by 60,000 fans at the London Diamond League meeting, Kerr's achievement makes him the sixth Briton to hold the mile record. Kerr had incorporated innovative training methods, like 222-second ice-bath recoveries, in pursuit of his goal. Following his groundbreaking performance, he was awarded a $50,000 cheque.

The event was marked by several notable performances, including a surprise victory by Brandon Miller in the men's 800m and Cierra Jackson's record-setting throw in the women's discus. Meanwhile, double Olympic champion Armand Duplantis withdrew from the pole vault competition due to injury, leaving the door open for Sam Kendricks to clinch victory.

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