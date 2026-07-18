Scotland's Stunning Comeback Victory Over Fiji

Scotland overcame a 10-point halftime deficit to defeat Fiji 33-17 in the Nations Championship. Scotland's replacements played a crucial role in the second-half comeback, securing their second victory in the new competition. Jamie Dobie scored two tries, while Fergus Burke and George Horne added crucial conversions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2026 21:03 IST | Created: 18-07-2026 21:03 IST
Scotland's Stunning Comeback Victory Over Fiji
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Scotland staged a remarkable comeback to defeat Fiji 33-17 in the Nations Championship, overcoming a 10-point deficit at halftime on Saturday. This victory marked their second win in the new competition.

The Scottish team, reinforced by strategic substitutions, flipped the game in their favor, joining France and Ireland from the northern hemisphere with two wins from their opening three matches.

Scotland outscored Fiji in tries, with two from Jamie Dobie and others added by forwards Jonny Gray, Pierre Schoeman, and Scott Cummings. Fiji's try scorers included Captain Tevita Ikanivere, Selestino Ravutaumada, and Elia Canakaivata, with Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula's single conversion.

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