Scotland's Stunning Comeback Victory Over Fiji

Scotland staged a remarkable comeback to defeat Fiji 33-17 in the Nations Championship, overcoming a 10-point deficit at halftime on Saturday. This victory marked their second win in the new competition.

The Scottish team, reinforced by strategic substitutions, flipped the game in their favor, joining France and Ireland from the northern hemisphere with two wins from their opening three matches.

Scotland outscored Fiji in tries, with two from Jamie Dobie and others added by forwards Jonny Gray, Pierre Schoeman, and Scott Cummings. Fiji's try scorers included Captain Tevita Ikanivere, Selestino Ravutaumada, and Elia Canakaivata, with Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula's single conversion.