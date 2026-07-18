Piyush Goyal Invites Estonia to Expand Trade and Technology Ties

India and Estonia have renewed their focus on strengthening economic ties, with Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal urging businesses from both countries to explore new opportunities in trade, investment, innovation and advanced technologies during the India–Estonia Business Forum in Tallinn.

The forum, held as part of Goyal's official visit to Estonia, brought together government representatives, business leaders and industry delegations to discuss ways of expanding commercial cooperation and building stronger partnerships in emerging sectors.

India highlights its growing economic opportunities

Opening the forum alongside Estonia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna, Piyush Goyal outlined India's economic progress over the past two decades and highlighted the country's position as one of the world's fastest-growing major economies.

He said India's expanding manufacturing sector, strong domestic market, innovation-driven economy and ongoing reforms have created attractive opportunities for international businesses looking to invest and build long-term partnerships. The minister encouraged Estonian companies to become active participants in India's growth story while exploring collaboration across a wide range of industries.

The discussions reflected India's efforts to deepen economic engagement with European partners while encouraging greater participation from global investors in sectors driven by technology and innovation.

Businesses explore new areas of collaboration

The forum served as a meeting point for companies from both countries to identify practical areas for cooperation. Discussions focused on increasing bilateral trade, attracting investment and building partnerships that support innovation-led growth.

Participants also explored opportunities in digital technologies, start-ups and advanced manufacturing, sectors where both India and Estonia have developed strong capabilities. Networking sessions allowed business leaders to interact directly, exchange ideas and discuss potential commercial projects that could strengthen economic ties between the two countries.

Senior Estonian officials showcased the country's digital governance model, innovation ecosystem and business-friendly environment, while representatives from Indian industry highlighted India's expanding investment landscape and the growing opportunities available for international businesses.

Stronger business ties remain a shared priority

The day's programme concluded with a networking reception hosted by the Ambassador of India to Estonia, giving business leaders and stakeholders additional opportunities to build commercial relationships and deepen people-to-people connections.

The Business Forum reflected the shared commitment of India and Estonia to strengthen bilateral economic cooperation by encouraging greater business engagement, expanding investment flows and supporting partnerships in technology-driven sectors that are expected to shape future economic growth.