Kim Si-woo Takes Lead at British Open Amidst Thrilling Final Round

Kim Si-woo leads the British Open at Royal Birkdale after overtaking overnight leader Sam Burns. Despite challenging winds, Kim maintained composure on the course while others faltered. He birdied key holes to surge ahead. Meanwhile, American Cameron Young posted an impressive 64 to lead in the clubhouse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2026 20:54 IST | Created: 19-07-2026 20:54 IST
Kim Si-woo Takes Lead at British Open Amidst Thrilling Final Round
  • Country:
  • South Korea

On an electrifying day at the British Open, South Korea's Kim Si-woo grabbed the lead in the final round at Royal Birkdale. The drama unfolded as overnight leader Sam Burns struggled through the outward nine.

Local fans pinned their hopes on Tommy Fleetwood, eager to see him secure his first major victory. Yet, it was Kim who emerged as the steady hand in gusty conditions, expertly birdying the fifth and sixth holes to climb to ten under par.

Meanwhile, American Cameron Young delivered an outstanding performance, carding a 64 despite bogeying the 18th, to become the clubhouse leader at nine under. Conversely, Burns, who started at ten under, succumbed to three consecutive bogeys after an initial birdie.

TRENDING

1
South Africa Urges Couples to Register Customary Marriages

South Africa Urges Couples to Register Customary Marriages

South Africa
2
UN Experts Urge Support for Civil Society After Venezuela Quake

UN Experts Urge Support for Civil Society After Venezuela Quake

Global
3
Venezuela Draws $346 Million from IMF for Earthquake Recovery

Venezuela Draws $346 Million from IMF for Earthquake Recovery

Venezuela
4
Sniffing for Safety: The Role of Kali and Canine Teams at the World Cup

Sniffing for Safety: The Role of Kali and Canine Teams at the World Cup

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

How High Tariffs and Weak Competition Are Holding Back Growth in Middle East and Central Asia

The AI Mirage: Big Claims, Thin Capability, Weaker Firms

Can Tougher Banking Rules Bring More People Into Formal Finance?

Energy Still Runs Kazakhstan’s Economy as Tourism Fails to Move the Growth Needle

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026