Kim Si-woo Takes Lead at British Open Amidst Thrilling Final Round
Kim Si-woo leads the British Open at Royal Birkdale after overtaking overnight leader Sam Burns. Despite challenging winds, Kim maintained composure on the course while others faltered. He birdied key holes to surge ahead. Meanwhile, American Cameron Young posted an impressive 64 to lead in the clubhouse.
- Country:
- South Korea
On an electrifying day at the British Open, South Korea's Kim Si-woo grabbed the lead in the final round at Royal Birkdale. The drama unfolded as overnight leader Sam Burns struggled through the outward nine.
Local fans pinned their hopes on Tommy Fleetwood, eager to see him secure his first major victory. Yet, it was Kim who emerged as the steady hand in gusty conditions, expertly birdying the fifth and sixth holes to climb to ten under par.
Meanwhile, American Cameron Young delivered an outstanding performance, carding a 64 despite bogeying the 18th, to become the clubhouse leader at nine under. Conversely, Burns, who started at ten under, succumbed to three consecutive bogeys after an initial birdie.