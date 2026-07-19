Marti Cifuentes, a seasoned coach with European experience, is reportedly set to take charge of the Portland Timbers, currently striving for a playoffs spot in the Western Conference. His appointment follows the dismissal of former coach Phil Neville.

In a tragic incident, American boxer Hannah Rapp has died at the age of 26 after a cycling accident. Known for her outstanding boxing record, Rapp challenged for the WBC featherweight title last month.

Meanwhile, French striker Kylian Mbappe has soared into the World Cup record books as its all-time leading scorer with 22 goals after a thrilling match against England. His achievement further cements his status among football's elite.