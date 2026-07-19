Kimi Antonelli Triumphs in Belgian GP Amidst High Stakes and Dramatic Collisions
Kimi Antonelli secured a crucial victory in the Belgian Grand Prix for Mercedes, extending his Formula One lead over Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton. The race saw dramatic moments, including a collision involving Hamilton and George Russell. Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen completed the podium alongside Antonelli.
- Country:
- Belgium
Kimi Antonelli delivered a stellar performance to clinch the Belgian Grand Prix victory for Mercedes on Sunday, significantly widening his Formula One lead to 45 points over Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton. The race at Spa-Francorchamps witnessed high drama as George Russell, Antonelli’s nearest title challenger, spun off the track due to a collision with Hamilton right from the start.
The incident left Russell trailing in third place overall, 50 points adrift in the standings. The relentless action on track saw Ferrari's Charles Leclerc grabbing the second spot merely 1.952 seconds behind Antonelli, while Max Verstappen secured the third position, marking Red Bull's milestone 300th Formula One podium.
The race wasn't short of controversies as Hamilton received a five-second penalty for unsafe release during a pitstop, which saw a mechanic briefly on the ground, though unhurt. Antonelli's victory, his sixth in ten rounds this season, bolstered Mercedes’ lead in the constructors' championship, now standing at 73 points over Ferrari.
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