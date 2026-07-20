Tech Earnings and Gulf Tensions Keep Markets on Edge

On Monday, stocks showed modest gains as investors braced for a week filled with major tech earnings, poised to test the robustness of the artificial intelligence trade. Meanwhile, developments in the Gulf remained a concern.

Oil prices were highly volatile, affected by geopolitical tensions as Yemen's Houthis declared a naval blockade against Saudi Arabia. However, Reuters reported ongoing efforts to de-escalate tensions between Iran and the U.S., stabilizing equity markets. Europe’s STOXX 600 saw a slight rise, driven by tech stocks, while U.S. Nasdaq 100 futures climbed 0.9%.

As the second-quarter earnings season unfolds, major firms such as Alphabet, Tesla, Intel, and IBM will report results, potentially validating or challenging the current AI-induced market gains. Investors remain unsettled, with global economic impacts from Gulf tensions and inflation expectations at the forefront.