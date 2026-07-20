Evenepoel Poised to Dominate Stage 16 of Tour de France

Belgian cyclist Remco Evenepoel, a three-time ITT world champion, is poised as the favorite to win Stage 16 of the Tour de France. With a solid performance following Jonas Vingegaard's withdrawal, Evenepoel aims to secure his position as runner-up to Tadej Pogacar, capitalizing on his time-trial strengths.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2026 19:33 IST | Created: 20-07-2026 19:33 IST
Evenepoel Poised to Dominate Stage 16 of Tour de France
  • Country:
  • Belgium

Remco Evenepoel of Belgium, a three-time individual time trial world champion, is the frontrunner to seize victory on Stage 16 of the Tour de France, potentially strengthening his runner-up status beneath Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar.

Evenepoel seized the opportunity to claim victory after Jonas Vingegaard exited the race with a broken collarbone, moving up to second place in the general classification following his win at the Plateau de Solaison. Despite trailing Pogacar by five minutes, Evenepoel holds a 58-second lead over Mexico's Isaac del Toro, representing UAE Team Emirates-XRG, who currently stands third.

Regarded as the premier time-trialist globally, the Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe athlete is expected to increase his advantage during the 26.1-km stage from Evian-les-Bains to Thonon-les-Bains. “I will try for another stage,” stated the 26-year-old at a press meeting, underscoring the significance of his time-trial capabilities in this decisive race phase.

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