Defense Titans Thrive on Rising Global Conflict

Lockheed Martin and RTX, leading defense contractors, anticipate robust profits due to global conflicts necessitating increased military production. Surging share prices reflect investor approval, while strategic expansions, backed by an unprecedented U.S. defense budget proposal, promise sustained demand and revenue growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 22:12 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 22:12 IST
Defense Titans Thrive on Rising Global Conflict
  • Country:
  • United States

Lockheed Martin and RTX, the world's two largest defense contractors, have reported that they expect strong future profits. This is largely due to increasing global conflicts, from Iran to Ukraine, which have significantly depleted Pentagon stockpiles requiring urgent replenishment.

The investment community responded positively to this news, with Lockheed shares climbing 10.6% and RTX gaining 7.7%. Former President Donald Trump has been a vocal advocate for increased production, particularly in light of the ongoing U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran and the prolonged conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Lockheed's revenue from missiles and fire control has surged by nearly 20%, hitting $4.1 billion, driven by increased production of its PAC-3 and precision strike missiles. Meanwhile, RTX has experienced a 22% backlog increase, driven by a mix of commercial aerospace orders and defense contracts.

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