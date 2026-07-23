Defense Titans Thrive on Rising Global Conflict
Lockheed Martin and RTX, leading defense contractors, anticipate robust profits due to global conflicts necessitating increased military production. Surging share prices reflect investor approval, while strategic expansions, backed by an unprecedented U.S. defense budget proposal, promise sustained demand and revenue growth.
- Country:
- United States
Lockheed Martin and RTX, the world's two largest defense contractors, have reported that they expect strong future profits. This is largely due to increasing global conflicts, from Iran to Ukraine, which have significantly depleted Pentagon stockpiles requiring urgent replenishment.
The investment community responded positively to this news, with Lockheed shares climbing 10.6% and RTX gaining 7.7%. Former President Donald Trump has been a vocal advocate for increased production, particularly in light of the ongoing U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran and the prolonged conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
Lockheed's revenue from missiles and fire control has surged by nearly 20%, hitting $4.1 billion, driven by increased production of its PAC-3 and precision strike missiles. Meanwhile, RTX has experienced a 22% backlog increase, driven by a mix of commercial aerospace orders and defense contracts.
ALSO READ
-
Zelenskiy Announces New Defense Leadership Amid Mobilization Push
-
Thales' Soaring Order Intake Propels Defense Growth Amid Global Tensions
-
Thales' Soaring Order Intake and Strategic Moves Propel Defense Sector Growth
-
Overnight Conflict: Ukrainian Attacks Spark Fatalities and Fires
-
Tensions Rise: Crimean Casualties and Drone Assaults