India's Weightlifting Coach Eyes Medal Success at 2026 Commonwealth Games

India's weightlifting coach, Vijay Sharma, has expressed optimism about the team's potential success at the Commonwealth Games 2026. He predicts a medal haul ranging from eight to ten medals, thanks to the diligent efforts of the 11-member squad preparing for the competition.

Sharma highlighted the relentless training regimen the athletes have undergone, amidst the pressure from high expectations. 'We have 11 athletes competing, and I'm confident we can secure between 8 to 10 medals,' Sharma stated in a conversation with ANI.

He emphasized the beneficial impact of the camp in Birmingham, organized by the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), which helped the team acclimatize to Glasgow's weather. Sharma lauded the support from these bodies, which he credits as vital in honing the athletes' skills for the upcoming games.