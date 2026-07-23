India's Weightlifting Coach Eyes Medal Success at 2026 Commonwealth Games

Vijay Sharma, India's weightlifting coach, is targeting an impressive medal tally at the 2026 Commonwealth Games. With 11 athletes in contention, Sharma anticipates securing 8 to 10 medals through rigorous preparation and support from the Sports Authority of India and the Target Olympic Podium Scheme.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 19:03 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 19:03 IST
India's Weightlifting Coach Eyes Medal Success at 2026 Commonwealth Games
Vijay Sharma (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

India's weightlifting coach, Vijay Sharma, has expressed optimism about the team's potential success at the Commonwealth Games 2026. He predicts a medal haul ranging from eight to ten medals, thanks to the diligent efforts of the 11-member squad preparing for the competition.

Sharma highlighted the relentless training regimen the athletes have undergone, amidst the pressure from high expectations. 'We have 11 athletes competing, and I'm confident we can secure between 8 to 10 medals,' Sharma stated in a conversation with ANI.

He emphasized the beneficial impact of the camp in Birmingham, organized by the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), which helped the team acclimatize to Glasgow's weather. Sharma lauded the support from these bodies, which he credits as vital in honing the athletes' skills for the upcoming games.

TRENDING

1
NBA releases ₹6.67 crore to boost biodiversity in cotton-growing states

NBA releases ₹6.67 crore to boost biodiversity in cotton-growing states

India
2
Indian scientists develop eco-friendly lubricant using borophene

Indian scientists develop eco-friendly lubricant using borophene

India
3
Trump Attends Solemn Ceremony for Fallen Soldiers

Trump Attends Solemn Ceremony for Fallen Soldiers

United States
4
Maduro's U.S. Trial Date Proposed for 2027 Amid Drug Trafficking Charges

Maduro's U.S. Trial Date Proposed for 2027 Amid Drug Trafficking Charges

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Why Asia Needs Transition Finance, Not Just Green Finance, to Achieve Net-Zero Goals: World Bank

AI Won't Replace Most Jobs in Turkey Yet, but Workforce Reform Cannot Wait: World Bank

Beyond Cheap Electricity: World Bank Reveals What Really Attracts AI Data Centre Investment

Why Colombia's Migrant Legalization Model Could Reshape Global Refugee and Development Policies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026