Aston Martin Strategizes Leadership Amidst Horner Speculations

Aston Martin's Adrian Newey addressed swirling rumors regarding Christian Horner potentially joining the team, clarifying that while tweaks to senior management were planned, no immediate changes were imminent. Despite Aston Martin's current low standing in Formula One, owner Lawrence Stroll aims for a resurgence. Meanwhile, ex-Audi principal Jonathan Wheatley remains a prospective candidate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2026 21:12 IST | Created: 24-07-2026 21:12 IST
Aston Martin Strategizes Leadership Amidst Horner Speculations
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Aston Martin principal Adrian Newey dismissed rampant speculation about former Red Bull boss Christian Horner joining the team, though he confirmed that 'tweaks' to senior management are coming.

Despite Aston Martin's low standing in Formula One, owner Lawrence Stroll's investments aim to rebuild the team’s fortunes. Horner, a successful former boss ousted by Red Bull, remains a free agent eager to join a winning team.

Newey refrained from naming potential candidates, leaving open speculation about Jonathan Wheatley of Audi, formerly of Red Bull, who could join Aston Martin next year pending agreements.

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