Aston Martin principal Adrian Newey dismissed rampant speculation about former Red Bull boss Christian Horner joining the team, though he confirmed that 'tweaks' to senior management are coming.

Despite Aston Martin's low standing in Formula One, owner Lawrence Stroll's investments aim to rebuild the team’s fortunes. Horner, a successful former boss ousted by Red Bull, remains a free agent eager to join a winning team.

Newey refrained from naming potential candidates, leaving open speculation about Jonathan Wheatley of Audi, formerly of Red Bull, who could join Aston Martin next year pending agreements.