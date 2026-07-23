Epic Clashes Await at Alpe d'Huez in Tour de France's Alpine Finale

Alpe d'Huez is set to host pivotal summit finishes during the Tour de France, concluding the challenging Alpine trilogy. Races on consecutive days promise intense competition among top riders for the general classification. With climbs through iconic routes, this event could determine the overall winner, captivating cycling enthusiasts worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 22:39 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 22:39 IST
Epic Clashes Await at Alpe d'Huez in Tour de France's Alpine Finale
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The renowned Alpe d'Huez will become the stage for thrilling summit finishes this Friday and Saturday as the Tour de France wraps up its formidable Alpine trilogy. With the general classification in the balance, racing on these iconic climbs is set to be fierce.

Returning after four years, the Tour de France organizers have upped the ante with back-to-back summit stages on the legendary mountain. 'The race has strategic challenges with distinct ascents on both days,' said sports director Gilles Maignan, highlighting an expected showdown for classification dominance.

The 19th stage rings in with a 127.9-km ride from Gap, culminating in the classic climb's 21 hairpins. On Saturday, the route elevates difficulty with 5,450 meters of climbing through famed cols. Renowned figures like Tadej Pogacar vouch for intense rivalry and stellar performances at this pivotal cycling event.

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