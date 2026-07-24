Pogacar Dominates Alpe d'Huez: Record-Breaking Tour de France Victory

Tadej Pogacar, the Slovenian four-time champion, showcased his dominance yet again as he stormed up the iconic Alpe d'Huez, claiming victory on the 19th stage of the Tour de France. His exceptional climb clocked in at 35 minutes and 27 seconds, surpassing Marco Pantani's decades-old record.

Representing UAE Team Emirates-XRG, Pogacar has solidified his overall lead, now standing seven minutes and 11 seconds ahead of his closest rival, Belgian cyclist Remco Evenepoel. This remarkable achievement has further cemented Pogacar's status as a formidable force in the cycling world.

The podium for the day was completed by Lenny Martinez, who took second place, and Richard Carapaz, the winner of the previous stage, who finished third. As the Tour de France progresses, Pogacar remains the favorite for the overall victory.