Hamilton Dominates Hungarian Grand Prix Practice with Ferrari Close Behind

Lewis Hamilton took center stage at the Hungarian Grand Prix practice, leading the timesheets with a stellar lap of 1:18.729. This performance places him in a strong position, aiming to secure his ninth victory at the Hungaroring and match his own record set at Silverstone.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc showed competitive pace, finishing second, just 0.148 seconds behind Hamilton, despite early mechanical issues. McLaren's Lando Norris rounded out the top three, trailing by 0.499 seconds, demonstrating the diverse potential contenders in this Grand Prix.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen maintained a competitive edge, securing fourth fastest, while Mercedes' George Russell managed consistent fifth-place finishes but expressed concerns about the car’s balance. Meanwhile, Hamilton's teammate Kimi Antonelli faced challenges, ending 13th after a difficult session.