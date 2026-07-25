Thailand Dominates Laos with Convincing 5-0 Victory in ASEAN Championship Opener

In an impressive display of football prowess, Thailand triumphed over Laos with a 5-0 scoreline in their Group B opening match at the ASEAN Championship held in Vientiane. The encounter saw superior play from Thailand, boasting seven previous championships under their belt.

Kakana Khamyok was a standout player, netting two goals, while Teerasak Poiephimai and Sarach Yooyen operated seamlessly to augment the score. Laos faced a tough challenge after being reduced to 10 players following Phetdavanh Somsanid's red card shortly before halftime, which swayed the match firmly in Thailand's favor.

Meanwhile, Malaysia showed resilience in Yangon, overcoming a one-goal deficit to clinch a 2-1 win against Myanmar. Paulo Josue's two second-half goals, including a decisive penalty, sealed Malaysia's victory following initial troubles after Myat Kaung Khant's goal for Myanmar.