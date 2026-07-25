Lando Norris Outpaces Lewis Hamilton in Thrilling Hungarian GP Qualifying Duel

Lando Norris, McLaren's Formula One World Champion, showcased incredible skill in the Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying, securing the pole position and leaving Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton just 0.012 seconds behind.

This marks the first time this season that Mercedes did not secure the pole in a Grand Prix event. The seven-time world champion, Hamilton, is under investigation for possible impediment during his run.

Norris expressed his satisfaction, keen to build on his prior Hungarian victory, as Ferrari posed significant competition. Meanwhile, struggles continued for Aston Martin, though Fernando Alonso showed improvements in the upgraded chassis.