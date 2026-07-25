Lando Norris Outpaces Lewis Hamilton in Thrilling Hungarian GP Qualifying Duel

Lando Norris, McLaren's Formula One champion, denied Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton a pole position at the Hungarian Grand Prix, marking the first time this season Mercedes hasn't clinched pole. Hamilton, with a slight miss of 0.012 seconds, is under a stewards' enquiry for possible impeding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-07-2026 21:18 IST | Created: 25-07-2026 21:18 IST
Lando Norris Outpaces Lewis Hamilton in Thrilling Hungarian GP Qualifying Duel
Lando Norris
  • Country:
  • Hungary

Lando Norris, McLaren's Formula One World Champion, showcased incredible skill in the Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying, securing the pole position and leaving Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton just 0.012 seconds behind.

This marks the first time this season that Mercedes did not secure the pole in a Grand Prix event. The seven-time world champion, Hamilton, is under investigation for possible impediment during his run.

Norris expressed his satisfaction, keen to build on his prior Hungarian victory, as Ferrari posed significant competition. Meanwhile, struggles continued for Aston Martin, though Fernando Alonso showed improvements in the upgraded chassis.

TRENDING

1
Gauteng Reaches Agreement with Taxi Industry Leaders

Gauteng Reaches Agreement with Taxi Industry Leaders

South Africa
2
WFP Warns Burundi Refugee Food Aid Could End in October

WFP Warns Burundi Refugee Food Aid Could End in October

Burundi
3
Red Sea Tensions Surge: U.S. and Iran on the Brink of Conflict

Red Sea Tensions Surge: U.S. and Iran on the Brink of Conflict

United States
4
Mexico Clears Taylor Farms in Cyclospora Investigation

Mexico Clears Taylor Farms in Cyclospora Investigation

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Investment-to-Employment Gap Developing Countries Cannot Ignore

How Aid Cuts Are Hollowing Out Rural HIV Care in South Africa

Drones, Data and Doubt: The Real Economics of Precision Agriculture

Is NH-44 the Right Location for Sonipat’s New Busport?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026