Wall Street Awaits Tech Earnings as Oil Prices Impact Market Trends

On Monday, Wall Street closed with mixed results as investors anticipated earnings reports from major technology companies amid concerns over sustained high oil prices potentially prompting interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

Tech giants Microsoft, Amazon, Meta, and Apple are preparing to release their quarterly results. Investors are questioning if the optimism around artificial intelligence, which has fueled a multi-year rally, is waning. Last week's results from Tesla and Alphabet raised concerns due to heavy AI spending.

Meanwhile, oil dynamics shifted with U.S. President Donald Trump's discussions with Iran. Despite crude prices hitting a one-week low, last week's Brent futures surpassed $100 per barrel due to Middle Eastern shipping strikes. The semiconductor market saw a selloff with notable activity in the Chinese chip sector, suggesting intensified competition in the U.S. market.