Revolutionizing Fair Play: New Goalkeeper Rule in English Soccer

A new system aimed at preventing tactical goalkeeper timeouts has been approved for introduction in English soccer's 2026-27 season. The International Football Association Board (IFAB) has backed the move, which will see managers nominate an outfield player to leave the pitch for at least one minute following goalkeeper injury stoppages.

The initiative, supported by various English leagues including the Premier League and Women's Super League, is a response to increasing complaints from fans and managers about goalkeepers exploiting stoppages to gain tactical advantages.

This rule forms part of a broader effort to combat time-wasting, alongside measures like countdowns for throw-ins and substitutions. It will apply in initial matches starting from the League Cup opener on August 1, 2026.