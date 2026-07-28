Zidane Leads French National Team: A New Era Begins

Zinedine Zidane has been appointed as the head coach of the French National Soccer Team. This follows Didier Deschamps's departure after France secured fourth place in the 2026 World Cup, with his last match resulting in a 6-4 loss to England.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-07-2026 14:38 IST | Created: 28-07-2026 14:38 IST
Zidane Leads French National Team: A New Era Begins
  • Country:
  • France

Zinedine Zidane, the celebrated French football icon and former manager of Real Madrid, is set to take the reins of the French National Soccer Team. This major announcement was made by the team on Tuesday via a post on X.

The decision to appoint Zidane comes just two weeks after the conclusion of Didier Deschamps's role as head coach. Deschamps's era ended following France's fourth-place finish at the 2026 World Cup—a campaign that culminated in a disappointing 6-4 defeat to England.

Fans and pundits alike anticipate this new chapter in French football under Zidane's leadership, hoping his expertise will lead the team to future victories.

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