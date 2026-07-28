Zidane Takes the Helm: France's New Football Era Begins

Zinedine Zidane has been appointed as the head coach of the French national football team, succeeding Didier Deschamps. The former Real Madrid manager and French World Cup hero will lead the team in upcoming competitions, marking a new chapter after Deschamps' successful 14-year tenure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-07-2026 15:30 IST | Created: 28-07-2026 15:30 IST
Zidane Takes the Helm: France's New Football Era Begins
  • Country:
  • France

In a significant development for French football, Zinedine Zidane has been appointed as the head coach of the national team. The announcement by the French Football Federation follows the end of Didier Deschamps' 14-year tenure after a respectable fourth-place finish in the World Cup.

Zidane, a French football legend and former Real Madrid manager, expressed his lifelong ambition to lead the national team. "The French team was the only thing I wanted to do," Zidane stated, underscoring his commitment to his new role.

Zidane's leadership, marked by his illustrious playing and managerial career, aims to continue France's success like that seen under Deschamps, affirmed by victories in several key international tournaments. Zidane's journey begins with a Nations League match against Turkey.

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