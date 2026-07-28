FIFA's $20 Billion Game-Changer: Bold New Subsidiary Proposal Stirs Soccer World

FIFA plans to create a $20 billion commercial subsidiary, FIFA Forward Enterprise, inviting external investors for non-controlling stakes to boost funding. The initiative aims to democratize football and enhance global participation. However, the proposal faces criticism from UEFA for potential governance overreach and lack of transparency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-07-2026 22:23 IST | Created: 28-07-2026 22:23 IST
FIFA's $20 Billion Game-Changer: Bold New Subsidiary Proposal Stirs Soccer World
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FIFA announced plans for a new $20 billion commercial subsidiary, FIFA Forward Enterprise, as the governing body seeks support from its 211 member associations. The bold proposal is aimed at consolidating FIFA's commercial and event ventures while inviting external investors to buy minority stakes, thereby raising up to $4.2 billion.

Despite assurances that the funds will promote greater accessibility and global participation in football, UEFA criticized the move, arguing it compromises governance by prioritizing financial returns. UEFA's stance highlights growing tensions in soccer governance between the two preeminent bodies.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino emphasized the plan's focus on promoting sustainable and inclusive development in football across the world. With backing from prominent financial advisors and potential investors, FIFA aims to overcome opposition and secure its ambitious vision for football's future.

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