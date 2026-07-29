FIFA Faces Backlash Over $20 Billion World Cup Subsidiary Plan

FIFA's plan to create a $20 billion subsidiary for managing the World Cup and other events has sparked significant controversy. Uproar from UEFA, CONCACAF, and other football bodies underlines concerns over governance and transparency. Stakeholders emphasize the need for proper consultations and caution against excessive commercialization in football.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-07-2026 19:17 IST | Created: 29-07-2026 19:17 IST
FIFA Faces Backlash Over $20 Billion World Cup Subsidiary Plan
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FIFA announced plans for a $20 billion subsidiary to manage the World Cup and associated events, sparking widespread criticism from various football organizations.

UEFA and other federations argue that FIFA's lack of transparency and failure to consult key stakeholders undermine the legitimate governance of international football.

European football authorities urge FIFA to reconsider its approach, highlighting concerns about excessive commercialization and its potential impact on the sport's integrity.

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