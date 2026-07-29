FIFA's $20 Billion Gamble: A New Era for World Football?

In a bold move met with criticism, FIFA is planning to establish a $20 billion subsidiary known as FIFA Forward Enterprise. This proposed entity would aggregate all of FIFA's revenue-generating efforts into one unit. The initiative, championed by President Gianni Infantino, seeks to entice external investment while promising significant financial gains for member associations.

This plan aims to unlock up to $40 million for each of FIFA's 211 member associations for the 2027-30 cycle. The funds are expected to be distributed in two parts: $20 million in one-time Fast-Forward funding and another $20 million through FIFA Forward development. Notably, the proposal maintains that FIFA would retain majority control over the new venture.

However, the proposition has stirred controversy. Governing bodies such as UEFA have criticized the lack of consultation and transparency surrounding the plan. They argue that transforming the essence of football into a commercial commodity might harm the sport's integrity. Infantino, however, insists that the governance model will remain unchanged, and the move is crucial for the sport's financial future.