Adidas Faces Investor Backlash Despite World Cup Boost

Adidas suffered a substantial 19% decline in share value after missing profit expectations despite announcing an improved annual sales forecast. The drop came amid increased marketing expenses linked to the FIFA World Cup.

CEO Bjorn Gulden attributed the profit miss to strategic investments aimed at positioning Adidas for sustainable growth. With the fading popularity of its current sneaker lines, the company is striving to stay competitive against rivals like Nike. Gulden highlighted the importance of innovation and strategic partnerships.

Analysts expressed concerns over Adidas' second-half sales growth, now viewed as underwhelming, reigniting debates on growth sustainability post-World Cup. As Adidas shares hit a record drop since 1995, the broader market context reveals similarly erratic moves among European luxury stocks.