Harry Kane Shines: Wins Second 'Golden Shoe'

England and Bayern Munich star Harry Kane clinches the 'Golden Shoe' as Europe's leading goal-scorer for 2025-26, marking his second win. His remarkable season not only propelled Bayern to major victories but also earned Kane a place among football greats, cementing his legacy in modern football.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2026 18:21 IST | Created: 10-08-2026 18:21 IST
Harry Kane Shines: Wins Second 'Golden Shoe'
Harry Kane. (Photo: @FCBayern X). Image Credit: ANI

Harry Kane, England's prolific striker and a cornerstone for Bayern Munich, is set to receive the 'Golden Shoe' for the 2025-26 season, recognizing him as the top goal-scorer in European football. This accolade, awarded for the second time in his career, places Kane alongside legends such as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, who have more wins under their belts.

Throughout the season, Kane delivered a staggering 36 goals in the Bundesliga, matching his award-winning tally from two years prior. His performance was instrumental in Bayern's triumphs across competitions, including the Bundesliga, Franz Beckenbauer Supercup, and DFB Cup. Kane's remarkable strike rate also facilitated England's journey to the FIFA World Cup semifinals, their best finish since 1966.

Kane's impact on the pitch is paralleled by his contributions off it. As FC Bayern's fastest player to score 100 league goals, his role transcends goal-scoring prowess; his teamwork, intelligence, and leadership solidify his standing as one of football's most complete forwards, making significant advancements for both club and country.

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