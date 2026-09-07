In a dramatic turn of events, Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes’ rising star, has solidified his standing in the Formula One championship with an astounding victory at his home grand prix. Starting from the 19th position, the young driver soared to the top, claiming the seventh win in his impressive 13-race career.

With this recent victory, Antonelli is now 66 points ahead, echoing the legacy of past Italian racing giants such as Ludovico Scarfiotti and Alberto Ascari. George Russell, Antonelli's teammate, acknowledges the Italian's grip on the championship, focusing instead on maximizing each race weekend.

Antonelli's victory at Monza marks a historic moment, making him the first Italian to triumph there since 1966 and the first to lead the championship at Monza since 1953. Emphasizing prudence, the Italian prodigy remains cautious about future races, seizing each set challenge with determination to maintain his lead.